Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) The BJP has set a target to hoist the national flag on 50 lakh houses in Rajasthan under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 9 to 15.

Rajsamand MP and BJP state general secretary Diya Kumari, who is looking after the campaign in the state, told reporters in the party office here that the party is aiming at hoisting the national on 50 lakh houses in the state on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Manipur: Five-Day-Old Economic Blockade Called Off, Internet Services Restored.

“This is not a campaign of any particular party, it is a national campaign of every individual,” she said

The MP said the Centre has amended the Flag Code of India, allowing the national flag to be flown both in the day and night on houses.

Also Read | Kolkata St Xavier University’s Assistant Female Professor Forced to Quit For Posting Swimsuit Photos on Instagram Slapped With Rs 99 Crore Defamation Notice!.

She said that vehicle rallies and 'padyatras' will be taken out from 9 to 12 August and 'Prabhat Pheri' will be held from 11 to 13 August under the campaign. The party has formed teams at mandal and booth level to run the campaign successfully.

On the other hand, a bike rally was organized by BJP OBC Morcha in Jaipur which was flagged off by Diya Kumari.

OBC Morcha members in large numbers participated in the rally taken out from the party office to Shaheed Smarak. They were holding the national flags in hands and raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)