New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The BJP will launch a massive fortnight-long campaign on May 30 to reach out to all sections of society, with particular emphasis on minorities and scheduled castes and tribes, to mark the 8th anniversary of the Modi government.

Elected representatives of the party, including MPs and MLAs, will actively participate in the public outreach programmes from booth to national level during which rallies and 'Prabhat Pheri' will be organised across the country and a report card on the performance of the Modi government released, according to a party booklet.

BJP president J P Nadda will kick off the campaign themed '8 Years: Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor' on May 30 with the release of a book titled 'A Report to the Nation'. Top party leaders, including Union ministers, will attend the function.

It will be followed by a public outreach programme over 10 days though the celebrations will continue for five days more. Each day of the exercise has been dedicated to specific segments of the society such as farmers, women, SCs, STs, OBCs, weaker sections, urban poor and others.

Under the campaign, the BJP has earmarked three days each for highlighting the welfare programmes focusing on minorities and tribals.

From June 6 to 8, the party will reach out to minorities under the programme-- 'Interacting with Minorities'. The party's minority cell members will meet people from minority communities and inform them about the community specific welfare programmes undertaken by the Modi government.

From June 3 to 5, 'Birsa Munda Vishwas Rally and Tribal Mela' will be held in Ranchi, where BJP's tribal leaders, including MPs, will highlight the government's efforts for the uplift of the tribal communities. Tribal fairs will be organised in all scheduled tribe dominated districts across the country.

The BJP's youth wing, Bhartiya Yuva Janata Morcha, has been tasked with organising 'Prabhat pheri' during which young volunteers will hold early morning processions highlighting the achievements of the Modi government. The BJYM will also take out 'Vikas Tirath' bike rallies in all districts where local MLAs and MPs will also participate.

The party will also reach out to the vast scheduled caste community in a big way with a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mau. All senior dalit leaders of the party, including MPs and MLAs, will attend the rally.

The BJP will underline its unwavering commitment to the poor with emphasis on 'Seva' (service) all through the campaign, according to the booklet.

A campaign song and website will also be launched during the exercise.

