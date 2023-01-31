By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a 12-day-long nationwide campaign on Wednesday to reach out to the public and convey the benefits of the upcoming Union budget 2023-24.

According to a party source, "BJP will hold 'Countrywide discussion on the budget', from February 1 to February 12, and run a nationwide campaign to spread awareness measures that will be announced in the Union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. National President JP Nadda has constituted a nine-member committee for same."

"Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has been made the committee's convenor. On February 4 and 5, ministers of the Government of India, national officials and economic experts will hold conferences on the budget at 50 important centres including the capitals of various states of the country", the source added.

BJP-ruled state CMs, State Presidents, Ministers, MPs and MLAs will hold conferences and public meetings across the country for the next two weeks and discuss the Budget and its benefits with the common people.

Conferences will be organized in all the districts and the main issues of the budget will be conveyed to the public up to the block level.

At the central level, many economic experts including Sunil Bansal, National General Secretary, Yuva and Kishan morcha national president have been made members of this committee, said party sources. (ANI)

