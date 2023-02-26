New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A high-level organizational meeting of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national general secretary was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda was held at BJP headquarters on Sunday to review the implementation of the public outreach programme to strengthen all the booths at the grassroots level as it gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per a senior BJP source, the main agenda and focus were on strengthening the organization at the grassroots level and strengthening the booth and reviewing the upcoming six state elections.

According to a senior BJP source, the party is going to strengthen 10,000,000 booths across the country. Along with this, President Droupadi Murmu's pre-budget speech would be narrated in 2,00,000 Shakti Kendras in the second week of March, party sources added.

Discussions were held on how to strengthen the party in these states so that it comes in favour of the BJP. Talking about the Lok Sabha Pravas, the second round of the Lok Sabha Pravas will be over in the month of March.

There was a review on whether people are getting the benefit of the public welfare scheme of the central government or not. The party is also focusing on public meetings to connect with common people.

"BJP has been continuously doing many programs in Telangana and Karnataka. Apart from this, there are other states as well, they are doing many programs for direct contact with the public, not only this, all the fronts of BJP," said a senior BJP source. (ANI)

