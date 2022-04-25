Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): TRS working president and State Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said the BJP uses "diversionary tactic" of raising issues such as Hanuman Chalisa and Hijab in different states in an attempt to "mislead people when governance fails."

Speaking to ANI, KTR said, "It is a diversionary tactic. When governance fails, the party in power, especially the BJP, tries to mislead people of the country. I would urge the people to discuss unemployment and inflation and communal harmony," he said.

Urging the people to maintain communal harmony in light of the recent violence in different parts of the country, a 13-party joint statement had come to the fore that included big names like Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others. The list of signatories, however, missed leaders like KCR and N Chandrababu Naidu from the South. The move was seen as a big blow to the KCR's efforts to stitch the anti-BJP parties together ahead of the 2024 general elections.

When asked about KCR's name missing from the list of signatories, KTR said that CM KCR had appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony two months ahead of the joint statement by the 13 leaders.

"Two months before that joint statement, CM KCR had held a press conference where he had condemned the situation in the country, especially due to religious issues. He had said that it would not be good for the country if communal harmony is not maintained," he said.

The TRS leader alleged that the Central government is "misusing Central institutions" against the Opposition.

"If we look at the condition of Indian institutions and how they are misused, it's a shameful thing. The IT, ED and CBI are being used against opponents. If an MP is outside (the party) and a case is registered against him and he joins BJP, then the case is closed. No such situation prevails in Telangana, If we get any complaints from TRS we conduct investigation and action is taken," he said.

Lauding the governance of CM KCR in the state, KTR said that Telangana has the most successful journey in the country under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

"If we look at the statistics of Reserve Bank of India, in 2014 Telangana's per capita income was Rs 1,24,000 and now in 2022, the per capita income is Rs 2,72,000. Telangana is the fourth largest contributor of India in the country's economy. Though Telangana is the smallest state, under the leadership of CM, we have become the most successful State in the country," he said. (ANI)

