Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as a "political trump card" for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He said that BJP is trying to portray that only it can deliver justice to people of Bihar.

Also Read | Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Projects in His Lok Sabha Constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

"The BJP is using Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a major political trump card for the upcoming Bihar elections. Rhea Chakraborty is being persecuted on different charges without proof. They are trying to portray that only BJP can deliver justice to Biharis," Chowdhury said at a press conference.

He said that the late actor represented the entire county and not only the state of Bihar.

Also Read | Delhi: 9-Year-Old Deaf Girl Sexually Assaulted by 3 Juveniles in Mangolpuri.

"It would be better if we refrain from labelling the film star as Bihari or Bengali. Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been labelled guilty even before it has been proven," he said.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Rhea was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drug case related to Rajput's death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)