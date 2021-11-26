Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Maharashtra by March 2022.

While speaking to the media, Rane said, "Very soon BJP will form the government in March and you will see the expected change."

Further asked how BJP will form the government in March, Rane said, "Some talk that has to be kept secret. The three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will not be surviving for long in Maharashtra."

Shiv Sena had parted ways with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls and formed the government with the NCP and the Congress after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)