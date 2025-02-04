Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would register a historic win in the Assembly polls in the national capital.

CM Dhami said, "This time, the wind of change is blowing in Delhi. The big promises made by the AAP government in the last 10 years have all proved to be hollow. No significant work has been done there in 10 years. Yamuna has not been cleaned, Delhi has not become pollution-free. In corruption cases, their ministers, CM, Deputy CM, MPs, all have gone to jail and cases are still going on in the court. Certainly, today people in the country are giving priority to double-engine governments. The double-engine government of the BJP will be formed in Delhi. BJP will register a historic win."

Also Read | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Seeks Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Over China Charges.

He further said that a new era will begin for Delhi.

"Since the last 27 years, there is non-BJP government in Delhi who have taken the capital behind. Under their rule, Delhi has become the most polluted city in the world. Aap-da always supports Bangladeshi infiltrators. They treat people of UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand as outsiders. When there was atrocity against Hindus in Bangladesh then they were silent," he further said.

Also Read | Bharatpol Portal Receives 16 Interpol Notice Requests Within a Month of Launch, MHA Tells Lok Sabha.

Earlier CM Dhami, along with Union Minister Giriraj Singh, conducted a roadshow in Sangam Vihar in support of BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Chaudhary on Monday.

He took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of failing to fulfil their promises.

"A 'sheesh mahal' was built with the hard-earned money of the public. They did a liquor scam. They committed corruption in the name of cleaning the river Yamuna. They have polluted Yamuna, polluted Delhi. The condition of roads is bad, sewer lines are in poor condition, and there is no proper arrangement of water. Ayushman Bharat Yojana is in effect across the country...but people in Delhi are not getting its benefit due to the arrogant AAP-da government. Work will be done for women, poor and senior citizens, for school children," he further said.

He also announced plans for the establishment of Atal canteens to provide affordable food to the poor and promised improvements in services for women, the poor, senior citizens, and school children.

The campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections ended on February 3. The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)