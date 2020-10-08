Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said his party was "cheated" out of the mandate in 2019 in Maharashtra, and will come back to power in the state on its own.

He was speaking at a meeting of party workers here.

"The mandate in the 2019 Assembly elections was for the BJP, but we got cheated. I assure BJP workers in Maharashtra that soon, all the three (ruling) parties will sit in opposition and the BJP will come to power on its own," he said.

"We will oust this government lock, stock and barrel," he added.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested 2019 elections as allies, but after the poll results the Sena parted ways with the BJP and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government.

"The situation is so bad that nobody knows who is in power in Maharashtra. The left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing," Nadda said.

"Many people want to see Devendra Fadnavis again as chief minister. Currently we are the real opposition in Maharashtra and we are going to become the ruling party in the state soon," he said.

