Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao affirmed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Bastar received a historic turnout and has bolstered the party's campaign in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Sao said, "Today's gathering here has been historic and grand...In a village, so many people turning out for the public meeting is unimaginable...so many people came out, they were even standing outside the barricades. They kept coming till PM Modi started speaking."

"It is our 'Mission 11' to win all 11 LS seats in the state. Today's public meeting will surely boost bolster our campaign. BJP will win all 11 seats in the state including Bastar and Kanker," he added.

During his address in Bastar, PM Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress party, stating that the grand old party not only declined the invitation of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but also expelled its own leaders who visited the temple.

Drawing a reference to Lord Ram's connection to Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi said, "Ram Navami is not far away. This time, Ram Lalla will give his blessings from the grand temple and not just from a tent. This dream was fulfilled after 500 years, so it's obvious that Lord Ram's 'nanihaal' (home of maternal grandmother) Chhattisgarh will be the happiest."

Attacking the Congress party further, he said that the party's manifesto "bears the imprint of the Muslim League".

"But, Congress and the INDI alliance are very upset with the Ram Temple. The royal family of Congress rejected the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir. Those Congress leaders who criticised this stand, were expelled from the party. Few leaders who went there to take Lord Ram's blessings, were expelled from the party for six years," PM Modi said.

He added, "This shows that Congress can cross any limit for appeasement. The Congress manifesto also has the imprint of the Muslim League. Even today the Congress has nothing to do with the needs of the people of the country. It is only the BJP government which is implementing every guarantee on the ground."

The 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will go to Lok Sabha polls in three phases; April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.In 2019 elections, BJP won nine out of the 11 seats, while Congress could win only two seats in the state. (ANI)

