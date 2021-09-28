Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday claimed that the party will win Huzurabad by-elections in Telangana by a huge margin.

Speaking to ANI, Arvind said, "We will go to the people of Huzurabad and explain about the various schemes launched by the Centre for the people of Telangana. We will definitely win the upcoming by-polls by a huge margin."

The MP further said that BJP works for every citizen of the country irrespective of their caste or gender and added that every poor backward family and economically weaker section of the society should be provided financial help by the government.

Speaking on the former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender's removal from the Cabinet, Arvind said that Rajender was removed in an unjustified manner and thus, Huzurabad's people feel sympathetic towards him.

"Etela Rajender has been removed from the cabinet in an unjustified manner and people of Huzurabad have sympathy for him. He has got a record of good governance and is accepted by all segments of the society," he stated.

Meanwhile, by-polls in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency of Telangana are scheduled to be held on October 30.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling TRS and joined the BJP. The seat has become a battle of prestige for TRS and the Opposition alike.

Earlier in May, Rajender was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. This was done on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had ordered a probe against Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing and had taken the charge of the health ministry.

Following this, Rajender resigned as MLA on June 12 and joined BJP in the presence of the party's President JP Nadda. (ANI)

