Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The BJP scored a landslide victory in Gujarat assembly polls and Congress made a comeback in Himachal Pradesh after five years.

Here is the final tally of seats in Gujarat which has 182 member assembly and Himachal Pradesh which has 68 seats in the results declared on Thursday.

Gujarat: BJP 156, Congress 17, AAP 5, Independents 3, Samajwadi Party 1

Himachal Pradesh: Congress 40, BJP 25, Independents 3

The polling for Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12 and in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. (ANI)

