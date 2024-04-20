Bhagalpur, April 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that the BJP would not win more than 150 seats. "These BJP people have kept saying that they will secure this many or that many seats, let me make it clear, they (BJP) won't get more than 150 seats. Not even a single seat more than 150," he said while addressing a public rally in Bhagalpur. Rahul Gandhi promised to end the Agniveer scheme, stating that India does not need two types of martyrs.

"As soon as the INDIA alliance government comes, we will end the Agniveer scheme. India does not need two types of martyrs. Everyone should get a pension," he said. He also promised to implement a minimum tax after coming to power. "We will change GST. There will be one tax, the minimum tax. We will double the salary of Asha and Anganwadi workers," he said. He also promised to waive off farmers' debts and to provide a guaranteed minimum support price to the farmer if INDIA alliance government is formed. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Leaders Came Together to Hide Their Corruption, Says PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

"We are giving two guarantees to the farmers. The Congress party is going to waive off the farmers' debts, and secondly, we are going to provide a guaranteed minimum support price to the farmers of India," he said. He also promised that his government would provide all graduates and diploma holders in India with the right to an apprenticeship. He added that under the right to apprenticeship, each person will receive an apprenticeship in the public, private, and government sectors for one year with a salary and if they perform well, they will secure a permanent job.

"All the graduates and diploma holders of India, we are going to give them a right, the right to apprenticeship. The right to apprenticeship means that our next government is going to give every youth of India the right to a first job. Everyone will get an apprenticeship for one year with salary. They will receive training, and if they perform well in the first year, they will get a permanent job. These apprenticeship jobs will be available in public units, in the private sector, and in the government sector," he said. Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi Over Electoral Bonds, Alleges 'PM Modi Running School of Corruption, Teaching Entire Corruption Science Subject'

BJP Won't Get More Than 150 Seats: Rahul Gandhi

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories. The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly.

