India News | BJP Won't Play 'younger Brother', Says Hardeep Singh Puri Amid Alliance Buzz in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 14 (ANI): Amid speculations of a possible revival of the BJP-SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that his party will not accept the role of a "younger brother".

He said that the BJP, being the largest party in the country, would not accept the role of a junior partner in any alliance.

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"The BJP is the largest political party in India, indeed, the largest in the world. If anyone thinks they can form an alliance and relegate us to the role of a 'younger brother', that simply won't work. If someone wants to come forward, let's talk," Puri said while addressing a press conference here.

He maintained that the BJP would form a government in Punjab following the 2027 assembly elections results. The senior BJP leader also highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past 12 years.

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He said the government had succeeded in keeping petrol and diesel prices under control despite challenging global circumstances and added that the country has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Puri further spoke about the benefits being availed by citizens under various central government schemes.

This comes a day after a high-level meeting of the Punjab BJP top brass concluded in New Delhi as the party firmed up its strategy to contest all 117 assembly seats independently in the upcoming state elections next year.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, "We discussed Punjab politics. It was a very good meeting. Our sole agenda for Punjab is development. We will contest and win all 117 seats; there is no talk of an alliance right now. We will form a BJP government in Punjab."

BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal also confirmed that the party plans to contest all 117 assembly seats independently to establish a "double-engine" government aimed at reviving Punjab from its current economic and social crises.

"A meeting of the Punjab BJP was held today under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party leader Nitin Naveen. The meeting focused on the challenges facing Punjab, its solutions, and the people's expectations regarding the upcoming elections. We deliberated on how to pull Punjab out of its economic and social crisis and restore its lost prestige. It was decided that the party would contest all 117 seats."

"The goal is to form a 'double-engine' government; if the 'double-engine' slogan can succeed anywhere, it is Punjab. That was the primary objective of today's meeting. Our aim is to form a BJP government in Punjab," he added.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior party leaders Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav as party observers to assess the current political scenario in Punjab. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)