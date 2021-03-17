Baksa (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked for progressive Assam and freed it from infiltrators.

"In the last five years, BJP worked for 'Samriddh Assam' and freed it from infiltrators. With various development measures, the 'Look East' mission has been transformed into 'Act East'. Under Bodo Peace Accord, several peace measures brought in by BJP," Adityanath said during an election rally here.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Five political parties including Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(Marxist), CPI(Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will contest polls together to oust the BJP's Sonowal government from power. (ANI)

