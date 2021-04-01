Nandigram (WB), Apr 1 (PTI) A BJP worker was found hanging at his home in Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, triggering tension in the area amid the high-profile election here, police said.

Uday Dubey was found hanging at his home in the Bhekutia area of Nandigram in the morning, they said.

Dubey was under tremendous stress as he was receiving threats from the TMC after he attended a roadshow of superstar Mithun Chakraborty who campaigned in the area in support of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari on March 30, BJP leaders alleged.

He could also have been hanged to death by TMC "goons", they alleged.

However, TMC denied the charges and hit out at the BJP for indulging in politics over a death.

"Dubey killed himself due to a family problem," a senior TMC leader claimed.

Police said a case of unnatural death has been lodged, and the exact cause could be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report.

An investigation into the incident is underway and central forces have been deputed in the area to control the situation, they said.

Nandigram is under heavy security cover with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being clamped in view of the high-voltage contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former aide, Adhikari.

