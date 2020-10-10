Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): A local BJP worker Ghanshyam Khinchi was arrested on Friday after 240 boxes of illegal liquor were recovered from his possession at Semliya Chau village of Sanwer Assembly.

"Last night, 240 boxes of illegal liquor worth about Rs 10 lakh were seized by raiding a warehouse of illegal liquor here. In this case, accused Ghanshyam Khinchi has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajay Vajpayee.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Sanwer assembly, Premchand Guddu (Borasi) alleged that BJP wants to win elections by distributing alcohol and with money power.

"Illicit liquor boxes have been seized from BJP worker's residence. They know that they will lose the elections so they are misusing their powers," Guddu told ANI.

However, Sonkar and Silavat were not available to give their statement on this matter.

Bypolls to be held in 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh including Indore's Sanwer seat as well. (ANI)

