Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday gheraoed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi outside the party office over the candidate from Lakhisarai constituency.

All the workers bearing BJP flags surrounded the vehicle of the minister and blocked the way to proceed. Later Modi left with the help of local police.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter in Pulwama’s Awantipora.

The party workers have claimed that sitting MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha has been insulting the workers for last 10 years and he lends money to his relatives.

"Vijay Kumar Sinha has been insulting workers for 10 years and he sends his relatives for every government meeting and lends money to them. We demand that candidate should be local and Kumari Babita who has been working with us for 25 years should be made the candidate for the MLA from Lakhisarai constituency," Kanahiya Kumar, BJP member told ANI.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Sessions Judge in Udhampur Court Sentences Rape Accused to 7 Yrs in Jail.

The elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)