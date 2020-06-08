India News | BJP Workers Provided Food to over 11 Crore People During Coronavirus Pandemic: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that BJP workers have provided one time meal to more than 11 crore people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Home Minister attended the virtual Odisha Jan Samvad Rally at the BJP headquarters here. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

Shah said, "Crore of BJP workers provided one-time meal to more than 11 crore people. I want to thank BJP president JP Naddaji and all party workers. Seeing a party worker helping migrants in this crisis makes me proud. I wholeheartedly congratulate the party president, his team and all the party workers for this."

He said that BJP is not in politics just to get power. "We do Jan Samvad to understand people's problem. We give our account of work to the people. Coronavirus is a challege for humanity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also advised for social distancing but it can never become a distance between the people and BJP."

"Led by National President JP Nadda, we are now getting in touch with people via virtual rallies. I feel that this tradition started by Naddaji is going to show to the world that even in pandemic a party can establish Jan Samvaad through virtual rally with people," Shah said.

He also said that when the pandemic happened, many migrant labourers wanted to meet their relatives. Camps were set up by governments in the states and arrangements were made for people to stay there. All the governments did good work, he further said. (ANI)

