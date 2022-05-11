New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta launched a 'Pol Khol' campaign on Wednesday and said party leaders and workers will reach out to 25 lakh households in the capital to expose the "anti people policies" of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Party leaders, including its national vice president and Delhi BJP incharge Baijayant Panda, slammed the Kejriwal government during the launch of the campaign at Talkatora stadium here.

Also Read | #BJP Lok Sabha MP from #Rajsamand and #Jaipur Royal Scion #DiyaKumari … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"If someone has to be given the award for speaking maximum lies, it would be Arvind Kejriwal. Always pointing out towards Centre's shortcomings, Kejriwal cannot see burning buses, polluted Yamuna, sick mohalla clinics in Delhi," Gupta said.

The way Kejriwal government created "falsehood and misled Delhiites" for political expansion of AAP in the past seven years will be exposed during the campaign by the BJP workers, he said.

Also Read | Bihar: 12 Juveniles Escape from Remand Home in Purnea.

The campaign will conclude on May 30.

Panda alleged that the Kejriwal-led AAP government has "lied and failed" on every issue whether it is education or transport.

Kejriwal talked big about the education sector but the fact is, in the past seven years, no new school or college has come up in Delhi while the BJP-led central government is making two colleges a day and a new university every week, he said.

BJP National general secretary Dushyant Gautam said the AAP government had promised 'jahan jhuggi wahan makan' but till date not a single slum dweller has been given such accommodation.

"There are 4.20 lakh jhuggies in city in which over 30 lakh people live. Over 18000 flats have been readied for them but till date not a single one has been allotted to them," Gautam claimed.

Several other BJP leaders including national secretary Alka Gurjar, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, former Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans were also present in the launch programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)