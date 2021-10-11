Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that BJP workers tried to attack him in Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district and threw black ink on the national flag.

"When I reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting on 300 units of free electricity, BJP workers also reached there and showed me black flags. But (CM Yogi) Adityanathji sent more people as BJP is very weak and afraid of AAP, due to which it was involved in such a cowardice practice," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Oppo ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12 Launched, Check Upgrade Roll-Out Timeline, Eligible Smartphones & New Features.

"This is the reality of the BJP. They show black flags in front of tiranga (tricolour). Why BJPites hate tiranga," he asked in a separate tweet.

He also alleged that black ink was thrown on the national flag.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Govt Issues Order Directing Haryana Govt Employees To Refrain From Participating In Any Election Activities Ahead Of Assembly Polls 2022 in Punjab & UP.

"Adityanatji, apologise to the people of the country, your worker has thrown black ink on tiranga, the pride of India. Attack me but don't insult the tricolour. The tricolour is being insulted and your police remain a mute spectator," he said.

Police was not available for comment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)