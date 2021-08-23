Aurangabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire on Monday said the BJP during its recently concluded 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Aurangabad in Maharashtra had flouted Supreme Court directives on the use of loudspeakers post 10pm.

Khaire, who was MP from here from 1999 till his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said at many places the yatra concluded past 10 pm. while in Kannad it ended almost half an hour past midnight on August 21.

He told PTI that the BJP had also not adhered to COVD-19 norms during the yatra, and accused it of "wanting a third wave of infections in Maharashtra in order to criticize the state government led by the Shiv Sena".

Local Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve, in a video uploaded on Twitter, said the BJP should have held a yatra seeking people's "blessings" for price rise of all essential items, especially fuel.

