Jodhpur, Apr 2 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday claimed that the BJP has given the slogan 'Abki baar 400 paar' because it wants to make several changes in the Constitution.

Citing the reactions of the UN and Germany over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gehlot said there is criticism of India world over for stifling democracy.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

Suspecting abolition of reservation by the BJP, Gehlot also questioned the monopoly of the ruling party over Lord Ram.

The senior Congress leader was addressing the nomination rally of party's Jodhpur Lok Sabha candidate Karan Singh Uchiyarda at Ummed Stadium along with Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara and All India Congress Committee general secretary Sachin Pilot.

Also Read | Election Commission Transfers Eight DMs, 12 SPs in Five States as Part of 'Regular Review' Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

He said the BJP leaders always create an atmosphere in their favour by misleading the voters and giving distorted facts.

"The BJP leaders are so frightened of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that they do not share the problems and issues of their regions with both of them," alleged Gehlot, adding that now is the time to change all this.

Dragging Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat into the alleged Sanjivani credit cooperative society scam, Gehlot said the country and its democracy are in danger today and this election will determine the protection of both.

Pilot also described this election as crucial for determining the present and the future of the country, democracy and the republic.

Calling upon the people to take the elections seriously, Pilot also cautioned them against the BJP's propaganda, promotional tactics and marketing.

"There is a huge challenge before the country. The politics of the past 10 years has been the politics of retaliation, conflict, pressure and violence. They have crossed all the limits in 10 years and we are to give a befitting reply to this politics", said the former deputy chief minister.

Referring to the arrest of two chief ministers and the unleashing of the government agencies, Pilot said action must be taken against those who are guilty, but an action driven by a sense of retaliation is unacceptable.

"I myself support action against conspirators or those who have done something wrong irrespective of their position or political affiliation. But this action must be impartial and effective, which could build trust among our youth," Pilot argued.

He said the Congress party is protesting against the Centre for "muzzling" the voices of the opposition by "misusing" its agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)