Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar by the Election Commission, accusing the ruling party of resorting to "conspiracy" to influence elections.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said that the SIR could've been conducted a year ago, but they are intentionally conducting it now to cut the votes.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red, Orange and Yellow Alerts Across State for Coming Week, Warns of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall.

"BJP's biggest work is to conspire and plot. When they don't have answers to questions, they resort to conspiring in the election. SIR could have been brought in a year ago, but they are intentionally doing it now to cut the votes in Bihar, fully aware that Bihar's public is against them," Akhilesh Yadav.

On EC's demand for a signed declaration from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of "vote theft," Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party had submitted an affidavit almost two years back about the deletion of 18,000 votes, but no action has been taken so far.

Also Read | Chennai Airport issues statement, Clarifies No Major Fire on Cargo Aircraft, Minor Smoke Incident Only.

"Today, they (Election Commission) are asking for an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi. The Samajwadi Party have provided information with an affidavit about 18,000 votes that were deleted almost 2 years ago and lodged a complaint, but no action has been taken against any officer so far. If action is taken against even a single officer or district official, no one's vote will be tampered with." Yadav said.

EC has repeatedly demanded a signed declaration from Rahul Gandhi over the allegation of "vote theft" in the Lok Sabha election of 2024.

SP chief further alleged that the BJP have now resorted to "violating" the voting rights of people.

"BJP people have always violated rights, but now they also want to violate voting rights," he said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised the Election Commission of India, alleging it has failed to enforce the principle of "One Man, One Vote," which he described as the foundation of the Constitution.

Gandhi further accused the Election Commission of neglecting its duty, asserting that the Congress party is committed to protecting the Constitution and will continue to do.

"We are protecting the Constitution. One Man One Vote is the foundation of the Constitution. It is the duty of the Election Commission to enforce One Man, One Vote, but they have not done their duty. We are protecting the Constitution, and we will keep doing it..."

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)