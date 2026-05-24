India News | BJP's Debangshu Panda Leads by 92,000 Votes in Falta Bypoll in Bengal

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): With his victory near certain in the repoll for the Falta assembly constituency in West Bengal, BJP candidate Debangshu Panda on Sunday thanked the people of the constituency for their support.

Debangshu Panda told ANI that people of Falta have showered their blessings on the BJP in the constituency, seen as a stronghold of Trinamool Congress.

Also Read | Marco Rubio Terms Racist Comments Against Indians as 'Stupid'; Addresses Immigration Reforms and Visa Concerns.

"Eighteen rounds of counting have been done, and we are leading by a margin of 92,000. Three rounds are remaining...I want to thank the people of Falta," he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate is in second place by a distant margin and Abdur Razzak Molla of Congress is in third position.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh Claims His Wife's Behaviour Changed After Pregnancy Confirmation, Recalls Dispute Over Ajmer Trip.

Jahangir Khan of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced his withdrawal from the contest before the repoll but his name is there among the candidates.

Election Commission had ordered a repoll in Falta following "irregularities" during the polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The repoll was held on May 21.

The BJP won a remarkable 207 seats in the polls and has formed its first government in the state with Suvendu Adhikari as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)