New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP leader Diya Kumari, hit out at the Rajasthan government on the alleged rape of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Dausa and said that the Gehlot government is silent on this and hasn't ensured justice.

"This is a shameful incident. Such incidents have been continuously happening in Rajasthan for the last five years. The Gehlot government is silent on this and hasn't ensured justice," said Diya Kumari.

"Who will take responsibility for the fact that Rajasthan is being called the rape capital? It was the Gehlot government's responsibility to take action. They didn't do so in the last 5 years, so what will they do now? Did Priyanka Gandhi ever try to ensure that justice is served to victims?" added BJP leader Diya Kumari.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "This is happening in Rajasthan daily. Sexual harassment against 35,000 women took place in Rajasthan, and this environment has been created in which Rajasthan Congress MLAs and thier family members are involved. What would the people see? This is about ruining the environment. This whole responsibility falls on the CM and Home Minister; that's Ashok Gehlot."

"It is the biggest example of the way law and order is functioning there. Why is (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi who says 'Mai Ladki hu, ladh sakti hu' is silent on this issue?" said BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

BJP leader Alka Gurjar said that the incident in Dausa is condemnable and painful.

Alka Gurjar said, "This incident is condemnable and painful. This has been the condition of this government for the past five years. The government and administration are corrupt. Their priority is to provide benefits to their people. I demand that a case be registered under the POCSO Act and an investigation be done against the accused."

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also accused the Rajasthan government of delayed action in the Dausa rape case.

"Instead of taking quick action on the accused, the Rajasthan police and administration took action in an institutional manner to save the accused. The suspension was not done immediately. What about the two other police officials who have helped this particular accused destroy the evidence? Has the Rajasthan police and government taken action against them immediately?" Shehzad Ponawalla said.

Taking cognisance of the arrest of a police officer for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dausa, the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo said a notice was being issued to the Rajasthan government in the matter.

Speaking to ANI after the latest in a series of sexual crimes in the poll-bound state came to light on Saturday, the NCPCR chairperson said, "We have taken due cognisance of the incident and are in the process of issuing a notice to the Rajasthan government in the matter. We are taking action as per the preliminary information that we have received about the incident. It is also important to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her kin in light of this incident. We will ensure that the girl and her family are provided proper counselling to deal with the aftermath of this incident."

State Police say the accused sub-inspector in this case has been suspeded from service. (ANI)

