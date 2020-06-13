Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | BJP's First Virtual Rally in Rajasthan on Sunday

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:52 PM IST
India News | BJP's First Virtual Rally in Rajasthan on Sunday

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) The BJP's first virtual rally in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday to mark the completion of the first year of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, a party spokesperson said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will address the ''Rajasthan Jan Samvad'' rally at 4 pm, the BJP spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said this will be the first virtual rally of the BJP in Rajasthan to inform the general public about the achievements of the Modi government and about the ''Atma Nirbhar'' (self-reliant'' India campaign.

He said the rally will be broadcast on various social media platforms of the Bharatiya Janata Party and all preparations have been completed for it.

