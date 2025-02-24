New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Ahead of the first session of the 8th legislative assembly, Delhi minister Ashish Sood and MLA Ravinder Singh Negi have emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's primary focus will be on improving the city's infrastructure, specifically in water supply, sewage systems, roads, and air quality.

"The BJP has come to power after 27 years. Our first priority will be to provide the people of Delhi with clean water, better sewage, better roads, clean air. For the last 10 years, the issue of water was like a nightmare for the people of Delhi," said Ashish Sood while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Mumbai-Bengaluru Flight Fares Skyrocket As Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row Grounds Buses, Says Report.

He outlined the party's commitment to addressing the longstanding water shortage and infrastructural issues in the national capital.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, while speaking to ANI thanked the people of his constituency for their support. He highlighted the challenges the party faces, particularly in the areas of water and sewage.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"I want to thank the people of my constituency. We won the Assembly elections in Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi. We have to work a lot in Delhi. The main issues are water and sewage. We will clean Yamuna and fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi," said Negi.

Meanwhile, the first session of the 8th Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Following this, the election of the Speaker will take place at 2 pm.

Commenting on the start of the session, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, "A new chapter will be written today. AAP-DA has done the work of spoiling Delhi for the last 12 years. Today, we have the opportunity to take Delhi towards a Viksit Delhi. Today, the CAG report will also be tabled, and it will reveal the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal for the last 3 years."

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also expressed his views, calling the day historic.

"It is a historic day today. The people who cheated Delhi have understood that the real owner is only the public. Corruption has a limited time, and after that, it is over. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, such a government has come to Delhi that will work for the people of Delhi."

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)