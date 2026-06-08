India News | BJP's High Command Prioritises Party Workers: BY Vijayendra on HD Deve Gowda, Sumalatha Ambareesh RS Nominations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President B Y Vijayendra on Monday addressed recent speculation surrounding Rajya Sabha nominations, affirming that the party's central leadership prioritises loyal, grassroots workers when making critical electoral decisions.

Addressing the media, Vijayendra spoke directly to questions regarding the absence of high-profile figures, specifically former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, from the latest Rajya Sabha ticket list.

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Vijayendra emphasised that while the state unit provides input, the ultimate authority rests with the central high command. Regarding the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo, Vijayendra expressed deep respect, clarifying that there were no formal discussions at the state level regarding a Rajya Sabha nomination for the former Prime Minister. He added that Deve Gowda's current political stance is rooted in a desire to strengthen the NDA alliance and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We all have immense respect for former Prime Minister Deve Gowda ji; he is a very senior leader. He has come forward with the sole intention of strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and empowering the NDA alliance. However, no discussions of any kind had taken place at the state level regarding Deve Gowda's Rajya Sabha nomination," Vijayendra clarified.

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On the topic of Sumalatha Ambareesh, whose candidacy was backed by a formal proposal from the state unit, Vijayendra stood by the party's decision-making process. He highlighted the BJP's history with the actor-turned-politician, recalling her successful independent run in Mandya with the support of B S Yediyurappa, and her decision to step aside for H D Kumaraswamy in subsequent elections.

"Regarding Sumalatha, a proposal was made by our state unit as well. The party high command, understanding today's political situation, has decided who should be given the opportunity. Overall, the Bharatiya Janata Party has provided opportunities to ordinary workers who have served the party honestly," he said.

Despite the current outcome, Vijayendra was quick to reassure supporters that the party values Sumalatha's contributions. He dismissed the idea that her political journey with the BJP has concluded.

"I have immense respect for Sumalatha, and all of us in the BJP share that admiration. When she previously contested as an independent candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, B S Yediyurappa was the state president, and the BJP extended full support to her. Because of that joint effort, she won by a good margin, which brought us happiness and pride. Similarly, during the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, she willingly gave up the seat when H D Kumaraswamy contested," Vijayendra remarked.

Assuring that her political future remains secure within the party, the BJP state president added, "But it hasn't all ended here. Certainly, the party elders and all senior leaders will deliberate on this matter. They will give her an appropriate position of honour in the coming days." (ANI)

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