Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Keya Ghosh who is pitted against Trinamool Congress' Babul Supriyo in the forthcoming bypolls in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency took a dig at the former Union Minister who she said "changes parties like shirts."

"We don't want 'Khela Hobe' of murdering people but a democratic 'Khela Hobe'. Earlier, Babul Supriyo asked for votes for BJP and now he will ask for votes against BJP. People will laugh at him," Keya Ghosh told ANI.

She further slammed Supriyo stating that he keeps changing parties like changing shirts.

"He was made union minister twice. He spoilt the name of Benglis by deceiving PM Modi. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also deceived by Mamata Banerjee. These people are ruining the image of Bengalis," she added.

The singer-turned-politician Supriyo had started his campaign on Monday for the bypolls for which voting is scheduled for April 12.

Supriyo was a Union Minister in the BJP government. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the party last year and joined the TMC last year.

Meanwhile, the Ballygunge Assembly seat from where Babul Supriyo is contesting bypolls fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The CPI(M) has fielded Saira Shah Halim from Ballygunge. "Ballygunge is an interesting constituency, there are people from all strata of society. Issues of education, jobs, sanitation, electricity, and water need to be solved. I am contesting to end communal politics," Halim told ANI.

Polling will be held on April 12 for one parliamentary constituency Asansol and one assembly constituency each in West Bengal (Ballygunge), Chhattisgarh (Khairagarh), Bihar (Bochahan) and Maharashtra (Kolhapur North) and counting of votes will take place on April 16. (ANI)

