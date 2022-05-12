BJP Leaders Kirit Somaiya, Gopal Shetty at the residence of Rana couple in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and Gopal Shetty met with the independent Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana at her residence in Delhi on Thursday.

The MP-MLA couple had arrived in Delhi on Monday to meet the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for briefing him about the incidents that happened with them in Maharashtra during the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Rana is the MP from Maharashtra's Amravati assembly, who along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana, was booked under sedition charges on April 23 for allegedly declaring to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

The couple was booked in two FIRs lodged on the charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

According to the Union Minister for state Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, Birla also expressed his concern over the 'sufferings' of the Rana couple.

Earlier on Saturday, Navneet Rana underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining about the pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis (inflammation in spinal bones).

On May 4 Rana couple were granted bail by a Mumbai court. (ANI)

