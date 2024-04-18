New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is deliberately eating sweet things in jail so that his sugar level goes up and he can get bail on medical grounds, alleged BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa, who cited the remarks made by the Enforcement Directorate in court.

BJP leader Sirsa likened the Delhi Chief Minister to a "hardcore criminal," alleging that Kejriwal is indulging in a "sugar scam" in jail to secure his release on medical grounds.

Sirsa said, "After liquor scam, now sugar scam!!! Kejriwal is deliberately eating sweet things in jail so that his sugar level increases and he can get out of jail on medical bail."

The BJP leader claimed that Kejriwal, a diabetic 2 patient, is consuming sugary items knowingly, despite the health risks involved.

"He shouldn't have such sugary things. He is eating them knowingly," Sirsa emphasized.

"When all this was exposed, the court called for all the reports from the jailer and asked the advocate to give a diet plan to the Delhi Chief Minister," Sirsa said.

Sirsa accused Kejriwal of engaging in fraudulent activities, citing previous instances such as the liquor policy controversy.

"He has a history of deceit; initially involved in the liquor policy scandal and now allegedly manipulating his sugar levels. He's consistently engaged in fraudulent activities."

Meanwhile, ED's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain on Thursday submitted that Kejriwal is consuming mangoes, sweets, tea with high sugar and aaloo poori etc, a diet that increases sugar levels. This the ED has claimed is to prepare ground for seeking bail.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has called for a report from the Jail authorities and listed the matter tomorrow at 2 PM. Kejriwal's counsel submitted that they were withdrawing the application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. Counsel said that they would file a better application.

ED's counsel said that they (accused) are making ground for bail. Kejriwal's counsel said that ED is making a statement for the media. The court said that it would call for a report from jail authorities. The court asked counsel for Kejriwal to file a prescribed diet chart.

The court has listed the matter for a hearing on Friday at 2 PM.

On April 16, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. It was claimed that his blood sugar level is fluctuating, and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody after he was arrested by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case on March 21. (ANI)

