Godda (Jharkhand), Nov 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said BJP's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' slogan was aimed to mislead people for political gain.

Speaking at a public rally in Karkatdih under Mahagama constituency in support of Congress candidate and minister Deepika Pandey Singh, Soren warned voters not to be swayed by BJP's divisive rhetoric.

He claimed that the BJP's slogan was aimed at disrupting the state's prevailing peace and harmony, asserting that it was a misleading attempt by the party to stir up tensions.

Soren urged voters to support the INDI alliance to ensure a landslide victory for the ruling coalition.

Soren accused the BJP of plotting to destabilise the state and disrupt its unity over the past year.

He also reflected on the challenges faced by his government during the early years of his tenure, particularly due to COVID-19, but highlighted that his administration successfully protected the people and delivered key development initiatives despite efforts by the opposition to topple his government.

Praising the unity and communal harmony of the state, Soren said Jharkhand's people celebrate festivals together, irrespective of faith, and urged them to vote for the INDIA bloc to continue this spirit.

"Festivals come every year, but elections come once every five years," he added.

Soren expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would win a majority in the upcoming state elections.

Polling for the first phase of 43 constituencies was held on November 13, with the second phase for the remaining seats scheduled for November 20.

The CM also listed several achievements of his government, including the waiver of farmers' loans, free electricity up to 200 units, Abua Awas Yojana (housing scheme), and the Maiya Samman Yojana for women, under which beneficiaries receive Rs 1,000 monthly, with the amount set to increase to Rs 2,500 from December.

