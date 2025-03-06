Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohsin Raza criticised All India Muslim Jamaat's Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi on Thursday, saying that the religious leader has "no right" to interfere or criticise the decisions people make between God and themselves.

"This is a matter between the person and Allah and Mulla (Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi) has no right to say in between. He (Mohammed Shami) has gone to fulfil his national duty and our religion gives the permission to do that," Raza told ANI.

The BJP leader demanded an apology from the Jamaat president and said he "committed a sin" by calling Shami a criminal, adding India's star baller is fulfilling his "national duty."

"He (Mohammed Shami) has gone to fulfil his national duty and our religion gives the permission to do that...Maulana has committed the sin by saying something like that. He needs to apologise to the whole nation," Raza said.

Earlier, the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."

Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal.

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match," Bareilvi said.

Maulana Bareilvi's comment came following India's four-wicket win against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the top wicket-takers list alongside New Zealand's Matt Henry, both have eight wickets in the tournament. (ANI)

