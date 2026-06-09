India News | BJP's Navneet Rana Clarifies Rajya Sabha Reports, Reaffirms Loyalty to Party

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Former Amravati MP Navneet Rana has sought to clarify reports surrounding her possible nomination to the Rajya Sabha, stating that she "remains committed" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I am an honest and loyal worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), working under the guidance and leadership of India's successful Prime Minister, Hon. Narendraji Modi Saheb, the builder of modern India; the fearless and firm Home Minister, Hon. Amitji Shah Saheb; and Maharashtra's dynamic leader and people's hero, Hon. Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis Saheb. Therefore, I will not change my ideology for any position. I will always continue to work honestly for the Bharatiya Janata Party," she said in a post on X"

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: 3 Killed, 5 Injured After Blaze at Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Kho Nagoriyan (Watch Videos).

Rana said that Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar had expressed a desire to send her to the Rajya Sabha and had considered her candidature based on her work and capabilities. She thanked them for their confidence in her. Rana stated that she had recently met Sunetra Pawar at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. According to her, she was informed that accepting the Rajya Sabha nomination would require her to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a condition she was unwilling to accept.

"Respected Sunetravahini Ajitdada Pawar and Parthdada Pawar had expressed their desire to send me to the Rajya Sabha. I am heartfully grateful to them for considering me and showing faith in my competence. However, the condition of joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to accept the Rajya Sabha nomination was not acceptable to me. Therefore, on the instructions of Hon. Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis Saheb, I personally met Sunetravahini Ajitdada Pawar and requested that the NCP's Rajya Sabha seat be vacated for the Bharatiya Janata Party. But for some reason, this was not possible. Nevertheless, I am grateful to Sunetravahini Ajitdada Pawar and Parthdada Pawar for trusting me and considering giving me an opportunity for the Rajya Sabha," she said.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 33?C.

The post comes amid ongoing political speculation over Rajya Sabha nominations and alliance dynamics in Maharashtra as the Election Commission (EC) on May 22 announced elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on June 18, as well as by-elections to one seat each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)