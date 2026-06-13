India News

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led West Bengal government over the CID search of the Kalighat residence of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, declaring that this act is part of the BJP's old modus operandi of targeting opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters, Azad alleged that the BJP is not interested in governing the eastern state of West Bengal.

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"It isn't exactly breaking news that CID is at Abhishek Banerjee's residence and ED at Madan Mitra's place. Political parties are targeted this way. They haven't secured even a 1% conviction rate so far. This is the BJP's old modus operandi... They aren't interested in actually running the government. They will just keep doing these things... No one will talk about inflation or unemployment. Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing," Kirti Azad said.

Azad's remarks come after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials conducted searches at the Kalighat residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

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Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said that the police arrived at Banerjee's residence at 3 am on Saturday.

"3 AM Saturday June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's @abhishekaitc's Kalighat residence in Kolkata. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called in to break open locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, from second floor to terrace, lasting 90 minutes. Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL. No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING. Just political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture. Operation Lotus is targeting every leader who refuses to surrender to the BJP's diktat. Disgraceful attack on an opposition leader. VINDICTIVE, CONNIVING, scumbag LOW LIFE tactics. SHAME."

Earlier on Friday, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials reached the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata in connection with the signature forgery case.

On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with the same case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area.

The developments come amid growing political turmoil in the state, with an FIR reportedly being lodged against former Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over alleged communal remarks made during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to allegations, Banerjee had told members of a minority community that their safety depended on her leadership and urged them not to be influenced by what she termed the BJP's "misleading" statements. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)