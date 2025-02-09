New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma, after scripting history by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the Delhi assembly elections, visited his native village Mundka on Sunday morning.

Verma received a rousing welcome as he reached his native village. He also visited the Dada Bhairav Temple in Mundka and offered prayers there.

The BJP leader highlighted that the BJP has won all the seats of outer Delhi, and called it refreshing the memories of 1993 (when the BJP first won power in the national capital).

As the party is set to form government in Delhi, Verma stated that their government will work for all regions including 'Delhi Dehaat', adding that the dreams of his father and former CM Sahib Singh Verma, as well as the resolve of PM Modi will be fulfilled.

"BJP and PM Modi have given me this opportunity to contest from New Delhi assembly seat. I congratulate all the MLAs who have been elected. All the seats of 'Bahri Dilli' (outer Delhi) have now been won by the BJP. The memories of 1993 have now been afresh...I thank all the people that you have made BJP win this many seats that we are going to form the government," Verma said.

"Our government will work for Delhi Dehaat and all the regions. All the dreams of Dr Sahib Singh Verma will be fulfilled. All the resolves of PM Modi will be fulfilled. We will beautify Delhi - our national capital," he added.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit came third winning over 4500 votes.

BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on Saturday, winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5. (ANI)

