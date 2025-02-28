New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation of the BJP manipulating the voters' list with the EC, the BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday termed it "completely politically motivated and baseless."

"This allegation of Mamata Banerjee is completely politically motivated and baseless. The Election Commission is an independent institution, and if Mamata Banerjee has any evidence, she should submit it to the Election Commission. Mamata Banerjee clearly sees her defeat in the upcoming Bengal elections, so she is creating a narrative from now on. On the other hand, it is also true that Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is famous for casting fake votes and insulting democracy," Khandelwal said.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Fire: Blaze Erupts on 42nd Floor of Highrise in Byculla, No One Hurt; Videos Show Thick Black Smoke Covering Skies.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee formed a committee to check the irregularities in the voters' list in every district of West Bengal.

She alleged that the BJP added fake voters to the voters' list to manipulate elections in Maharashtra and Delhi, and they were trying the same trick in West Bengal.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Uses Secretly Recorded Private Videos To Coerce Ex-Colleague Into Sex, Arrested.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Sitting in the Election Commissioner's office, they have created a fake voter's list online, and in every district of West Bengal, fake voters have been added. Using this trick, they have won elections in Delhi and Maharashtra. The opposition in Maharashtra could not find out these facts. Most of the fake voters are from Haryana and Gujarat. BJP is manipulating voters list with the blessing of EC, Bengal's culture gave rise to independence."

She further appealed to the people of Bengal to check the voter list.

"The actual names can be removed any day in the name of NRC and CAA. It has two main objectives. One is to defeat TMC and to remove the names of persons on the list. This is being done with the blessings of the EC. Keep a watch on data operators. If anyone is at the grassroots, then it is TMC. In the 2026 Assembly polls, we have to hit the ball harder, and this would start from the voter's list. This has to be done at the booth level. District president would have to take care of this," she said.

She further said that an IT Media cell, panchayat councillors, and a core committee will be formed to access the voters' list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)