Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, on Tuesday held "flaws and ignorance" of the healthcare system responsible for "50 per cent" of total COVID-19 fatalities in the state.

Darekar demanded the state government divulge details regarding measures initiated by it to curb the infection and allocation of funds.

The BJP leader also sought Rs 5,000 crore assistance to farmers who are bearing the brunt of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

As per the state health department, Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases stood at 9,23,641 as on September 7 while 27,027 patients have died until now.

"The government should wake up now. From March to September (this year), the number of deaths has gone up. On one hand the number of patients went up while on the other hand, there is inadequate purchase of PPE kits, masks, oxygen cylinders and ventilators, and patients were not admitted on time...The collective result is deaths.

"50 per cent of the (COVID-19) deaths are due to the flaws in and ignorance of the system," Darekar alleged.

He also raised concerns over some private hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients, saying it amounted to "looting".

The BJP leader demanded the government to provide data about availability of beds, ventilators and ambulances in the state.

"We have got nothing to do either with Arnab (Goswami) or with Kangana (Ranaut). We have got to do with what you are doing for tackling COVID-19," he said referring to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Bollywood actress.

He said the Centre always stood with the state government during the COVID-19 crisis.

Darekar also raised concern over a string of attacks on COVID-19 warriors in the state.

"Policemen were attacked. Certain people, at certain places, be it Aurangabad, Malegaon, Bhiwandi, Mankhurd, Govandi (had attacked cops). Who are these people? How do they dare attack policemen?

"We are also proud of policemen. But why did you (the government) not take a stand on this issue (attacks on cops)?" he asked.

Darekar further pitched for tagging COVID-19 warriors, who have lost their lives due to the infection, as "martyrs".

