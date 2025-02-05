New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday slammed AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying he has a history of making baseless allegations and apologizing in court. Bidhuri cited dozens of cases against Kejriwal, accusing him of hypocrisy.

"There have been dozens of cases against Arvind Kejriwal. He has apologised in court multiple times. He makes baseless allegations day and night and then apologises in court..," he told ANI.

Also Read | Odisha Train Derailment: 3 Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Rourkela Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

He also demanded strict action against anyone violating the Model Code of Conduct, regardless of their affiliation. "Whether it is Atishi's PA or anyone else, strict action should be taken against those who violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," said Bidhuri.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was booked in connection with his remarks alleging that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water, police said.

Also Read | Aero India 2025: Date, Show Timings, Venue, Ticket Price, How To Register - All About India's Premier Aerospace and Defence Exhibition.

Officials said that a case has been registered against Kejriwal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2024, including Sections 192, 196, 197, and 299 at the Shahabad Police Station in Haryana's Kurukshetra, following the court's directions.

Meanwhile, polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

After a sluggish turnout in the first two hours of the polling, a voter turnout of 19.95 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)