New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay on Monday called the party's recent election victory a proud moment, saying it marked the return of the party in Delhi after 27 years.

Speaking to ANI, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has got a big victory in the elections, and today, we will enter this temple of democracy, it is a matter of great pride for all of us that after 27 years, the lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party has bloomed. The guidance that the whole country is getting under the leadership of the country's Prime Minister Modi ji, Delhi will also get it and Delhi's glory will return..."

Also Read | ‘Right Time To Invest in Madhya Pradesh’, Says PM Narendra Modi at Global Investors Summit 2025 (Watch Video).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi. She was earlier seen arriving at the Delhi Assembly for the first session of the 8th legislative assembly, confidently showing a victory sign.

In anticipation of the Assembly's opening, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma shared his message for the people of Delhi. He assured that the newly formed government would meet their expectations and fulfil all the promises made during the election campaign.

Also Read | AI's Impact on Agriculture 'Phenomenal': Satya Nadella Highlights Yield Increase in Small Farm of Maharashtra's Baramati Using AI, Elon Musk Reacts.

"I want to say to the people of Delhi that our government will meet your expectations. We will fulfil all the poll promises we made. I also want the cooperation of the Opposition party. We want good laws to be formed to take Delhi to newer heights. I don't claim that we will make Delhi like Paris or London, but we will ensure we develop Delhi. This is our government's resolution," Verma said.

Meanwhile, the first session of the 8th legislative assembly commenced on Monday, with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Following this, the election of the Speaker will take place at 2 pm.

Commenting on the start of the session, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, "A new chapter will be written today. AAP-DA has done the work of spoiling Delhi for the last 12 years. Today, we have the opportunity to take Delhi towards a Viksit Delhi... Today, the CAG report will also be tabled, and it will reveal the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal for the last 3 years."

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)