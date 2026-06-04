India News | BJP's Satish Poonia Thanks Party After Rajya Sabha Nomination

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Poonia on Thursday thanked the party leadership after being nominated as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan, saying the decision reflected the party's faith in its workers.

Speaking with ANI after the announcement, Poonia said the BJP had consistently entrusted him with important responsibilities throughout his political journey, including serving as the party's Rajasthan president and as an MLA.

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Calling the nomination a recognition of dedicated party workers, Poonia said he did not view it merely as a personal achievement. He said the opportunity to represent the party in the Rajya Sabha carried significant responsibility and expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him by the leadership.

"The party has always given me due importance as a worker. I see this not as a personal honour but as a tribute to the countless workers who have strengthened the organisation. The trust reposed in me to serve in the Rajya Sabha is immense, and I will strive to fulfil this responsibility with sincerity," he said.

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Poonia added that he would work to effectively raise issues of public concern and uphold the party's ideology in the Upper House. This is a profound trust, and I will make every effort to live up to it.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its official list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Biennial and Bye-elections to the Rajya Sabha from various states.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party finalised the names of representatives across key states to contest the Upper House polls.

The BJP has fielded Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh; Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya from Gujarat; Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh; A Sharda Devi from Manipur; and Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia from Rajasthan.

For the Rajya Sabha by-election in Odisha, the party has nominated Debashish Samantaray as its candidate.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states.

This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8.

Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)