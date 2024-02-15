Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from the state on Thursday and he is set to get elected to the Upper House unopposed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had recently announced Barala as its candidate for the single Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana.

Barala, considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was accompanied by him when he filed the nomination papers here, officials said.

He is the lone candidate in the fray and is set to be declared elected unopposed.

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, ruling BJP has 41 MLAs and also enjoys the support of 10 MLAs of its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), six of the seven independents and lone MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party.

A candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana needs 46 votes to win the election.

The deadline for filing of nominations ended Thursday. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 20.

Haryana has five Rajya Sabha seats.

On April 2, the six-year term of incumbent and BJP's Rajya Sabha member, Lieutenant General (retd) DP Vats will come to an end.

Vats and Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini also accompanied Barala when he filed his nomination papers.

Barala, who served as state BJP chief from December 2014 to July 2020, is currently the chairman of Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises.

He had lost the October 2019 assembly polls from Tohana seat in Fatehabad district.

