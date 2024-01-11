New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress party for declining the invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, scheduled later this month.

Trivedi asserted, "Congress boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, the G20 Summit, Kargil Vijay Diwas from 2004 to 2009, and even the Bharat Ratna ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who belonged to their party."

Trivedi highlighted a pattern of historical boycotts by the Congress, including instances such as the boycott of GST, the President's address, and the exile of Pranab Mukherjee from India.

He claimed that the public is increasingly distancing itself from the Congress party due to such decisions.

He went on to criticise the Congress's historical approach, mentioning incidents during Indira Gandhi's era and Rajiv Gandhi's era.

Trivedi questioned the Congress party's opposition to the Ram Temple, stating, "Babri's supporters are also coming to the Pran Pratisthan of Ram Lalla, but why is Congress opposing it?"

"In your fight against PM Modi, you went to an extent of standing against India, but now fighting against PM Modi, you're even fighting against God," he added.

Trivedi further emphasized that the program in Ayodhya is organized by the Trust of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and questioned the Congress party's decision to oppose it.

"This is Nehru's Congress, this is not Gandhi's Congress. Mahatma Gandhi used to sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and today Congress is not attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This shows Congress is against Hindu religion and Hindutva," he added.

Calling the Ram Temple inauguration an event of the BJP and RSS, earlier on Wednesday, Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month in Ayodhya.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday voiced support for the senior party leaders-- Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - abstaining from the programme in Ayodhya.

Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar leaders of disrespecting Lord Ram and the nation's 140 crore people by politicising a religious event.

He emphasised the Congress party's consistent support for the construction of Ram Mandir, respecting the court's verdict while criticising the BJP, RSS, and VHP for alleged hypocrisy in accepting the court's decision.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also joined in the criticism of the Union Government alleging politicisation of a religious event.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated in a post on X, "Much to think about as the nation braces itself for the Jan 22 inauguration by a political leader of an incomplete temple, with priests relegated to supporting roles in a pre-election political spectacle."

While Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that the grand old party has always been against Hindutva.

"Congress has always been against Hindutva. Somnath Temple was reconstructed by Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, and KM Munshi. Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister during that time. He didn't visit Somanth. So how can the present leadership of Congress go to Ayodhya?," he said.

"First, they were crying that they did not receive an invitation, and when they did, they refused to accept," Ravi added.

Escalating the attack against Congress' decision to skip the programme, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav alleged that the grand old party was against the Ram Janmabhoomi from the beginning.

Labelling the Congress and Akhilesh Yadav who also declined the invitation as "Anti-Hindu forces", Yadav asserted that such forces are gaining strength in the country.

"Congress opposed Ram Janmabhoomi right from the beginning. It left no stone unturned in overcoming all the obstacles that it could. They had an opportunity to atone for all their sins and crimes but they lost that opportunity. Citizens of this country are standing with Lord Ram. People whose spirits live somewhere else are against Lord Ram," the BJP MP said.

"It is not just Congress alone. Akhilesh Yadav refused to even accept the invitation letter. He too had the opportunity to atone for what his father did but he too lost the opportunity."

"Anti-Ram and anti-Krishna forces are gaining strength in the country. All these are anti-Hindutva forces," Yadav added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22. (ANI)

