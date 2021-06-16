Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): Former TMC leader Sunil Mondal, who had joined the BJP before the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections, on Tuesday stated that many who left TMC for BJP are now feeling "uncomfortable", hinting at a possible return to TMC.

"Many of those who left TMC and joined BJP are feeling uncomfortable in BJP. They've not been accepted from the heart. Some people in BJP think it's not right to trust those who are new in the party," said Mondal.

Mondal had joined BJP in December last year.

This comes soon after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The developments come a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. (ANI)

