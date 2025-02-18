Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has strongly condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remark calling Maha Kumbh 2025 "Mrityu Kumbh."

Adhikari appealed to the Hindu and saint communities on Tuesday to register a strong protest. He said, "I appeal to the Hindu community, saint community to register a strong protest. A little while ago, on the Floor of the House (State Assembly), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that this is not Maha Kumbh but 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Raise your voice against this attack on Hinduism, on Maha Kumbh."

He further added, "If you are a true Hindu, rise above politics and strongly oppose these words of Mamata Banerjee..."

In response to Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Maha Kumbh, a protest was led by Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs in the West Bengal State Assembly. The group raised slogans and voiced their opposition to the remarks made by the CM.

The protest came after Mamata Banerjee's strong disapproval of the event's management, which she called a "Mrityu Kumbh" due to inadequate planning.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's controversial statement alleging it as "hate Sanatan and Hindus".

In his statement, Bhandari said, "Mamata Banerjee and the entire Indian Alliance, be it Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav or Mamata Banerjee, they hate Sanatan and Hindus. Mamata Banerjee has made it clear, by calling Maha Kumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh,' that she hates Hindus and Sanatan in every way."

He further added, "Yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav was looking for Akbar in Maha Kumbh, Rahul Gandhi has still not come to visit Maha Kumbh... They are scared of Sanatan's unity, and their Hindu hatred is evident."

Bhandari went on to say, "Mamata Banerjee's statement is an insult to more than 100 crores of Sanatanis and Hindus, and her views are similar to Rahul Gandhi's and Akhilesh Yadav's. This is why she is called the anti-national, anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan opposition."

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had raised serious concerns over the management of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling the event "Mrityu Kumbh" due to what she described as a lack of proper planning.

The West Bengal CM, who was addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy Ganga Maa and the significance of the Maha Kumbh, but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements resulting in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station. (ANI)

