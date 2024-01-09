Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh asserted that the Aam Admi clinics operating throughout the state are a "racket" and called for an investigation into the matter.

"Aam Admi clinics in the entire state have collapsed and have proved to be a dismal failure. "It is a racket being run by the Bhagwant Mann government which needs investigation", said Tarun Chugh.

Chugh further alleged that a large number of people were being subjected to fake pathology and radiological tests and a facade of medical services has been created to fool the people of Punjab.

Chugh also demanded a CBI investigation into the working of the Aam Admi clinics in the state and strongly condemned the AAP government in Punjab for misleading the entire state on health issues which are so crucial in a state where drugs and other problems have been afflicting the people endlessly.

Chugh said, misleading figures were being projected by the Bhagwant Mann government regarding the number of patients visiting the clinics.

He said while an inquiry has been ordered in Delhi over its working, it is high time Punjab wakes up to the mockery that the AAP government is playing on Punjab in the name of providing health services. (ANI)

