Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party's key candidate for Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, offered prayers in a temple in Jhalawar on the polling day.

Vasudhara Raje, who has held two terms as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is contesting from the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency against Congress veteran Ram Lal Chouhan.

The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to first-time voters in Rajasthan.

"Voting will be held today for the Rajasthan Assembly. I request voters across all age groups to come out in big numbers and exercise their franchise. I would also like to convey my best wishes to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time," PM Modi posted in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

The Congress is eyeing yet another term in the state, whereas the BJP has left no stone unturned to win the electoral battle.

Among the highly discussed seats is Tonk, where Congress' prominent leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will take on the BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta. In 2018, Pilot defeated the BJP's Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants, at a total of 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.

Polling will be held in 199 out of 200 constituencies. Due to the death of the Congress candidate in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who is also the sitting MLA, the election in this constituency has been adjourned. (ANI)

