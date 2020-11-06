Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here decided to go ahead with the month-long 'Vetri Val Yatra' on Friday after the Tamil Nadu government denied them permission to hold the religious yatra in view of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan said that it is the constitutional right of every individual to worship, adding that Lord Murugan has given them permission to hold the yatra.

"Lord Murugan has given us permission. I want to pray to the Lord and it is my constitutional right. Every person has the right to worship. That is why I am proceeding to Thirutthani as we begin our 'Vetri Val Yatra'," Murugan told reporters here.

BJP leader H Raja said that if the schools can be allowed to reopen in the state, the 'Vetri Val Yatra' can also be conducted.

"The state government is allowing schools to reopen but not permitting the yatra saying there is a fear of the second wave of COVID-19. If allowed, we will peacefully go ahead with the yatra, else it will be an agitation," H Raja, Tamil Nadu BJP leader said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras high court that it has decided to deny permission for BJP's proposed ' Vetri Vel Yatra' in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Vetri Val Yatra' is a month-long religious trip to the six abodes of Lord Murugan beginning from the Thirutthani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu and culminating at Tiruchendur temple, in the southern part of the state. (ANI)

