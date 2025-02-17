New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): BJP leader Vijender Gupta has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of obstructing the Yamuna clean-up project by obtaining a stay order from the Supreme Court.

His remarks came after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) reportedly revealed details about the delay in the river's restoration efforts.

Speaking to ANI on Monday said, "Shocking facts were told by LG regarding Yamuna's cleanliness that Delhi's government took stay from Supreme Court and they halted the cleanliness drive. This means that the state government's intention was never to develop Delhi but to stop ongoing works and spread controversies... I am happy that all of this has now changed... AAP coming down to 22 seats from 62 is an indication of the fact that people were angry with them..."

Following a meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the Chief Secretary of the national capital, where an immediate directive was issued to clean the Yamuna River, trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles were deployed to the river on Sunday.

According to a statement from the LG's office, there is a 'four-pronged strategy' to tackle the issue of pollution in the Yamuna.

"To begin with, the trash, garbage and silt in the Yamuna River stream will be removed. Simultaneously cleaning operations in the Najafgarh Drain, Supplementary Drain, and all other major drains will start," read the statement.

For the other two methods, the statement added, "3. At the same time, a daily watch on the existing STPs in terms of their capacity and output will be maintained, and a time-bound plan in terms of construction of new STPs/DSTPs, etc., to meet the actual shortfall of treating about 400 MGD of sewer will be put in place and operationalised."

The office has set a three-year timeline to clean the river, emphasising the need for 'seamless coordination' between various agencies and departments, including the DJB, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD, and DDA. "The execution of this ambitious plan that targets cleaning the river in about 3 years will require seamless coordination between various agencies and departments that include DJB, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD and DDA," the statement read.

The LG has also ordered weekly monitoring of the progress, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been instructed to maintain strict vigilance over the process. "Monitoring of the abovementioned works will be done at the highest level on a weekly basis.

In addition to this, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to keep a strict vigil on the discharge of untreated effluent into the drains by Industrial Units in the City," the statement added. (ANI)

